Fifth Third Securities Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,557 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% in the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.94. 6,707,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.49 and its 200-day moving average is $73.03.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

