Fifth Third Securities Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 475.0% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

IJH stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.34. The company had a trading volume of 5,506,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,029,750. The stock has a market cap of $81.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.53. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $62.86.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.