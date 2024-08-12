Fifth Third Securities Inc. Sells 132 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 56,912.3% in the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,788,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,103,000 after buying an additional 2,783,580 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 320.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,638,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,909 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 54.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,767,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,074,000 after purchasing an additional 973,742 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,661,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,285,000 after purchasing an additional 965,407 shares during the period. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,928,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

EFG traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $99.80. 766,429 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.92. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

