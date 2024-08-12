Fifth Third Securities Inc. Sells 702 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 511,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,946,000 after purchasing an additional 22,057 shares in the last quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. EWA LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. EWA LLC now owns 115,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,269,000 after acquiring an additional 9,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 70,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,980,510 shares. The stock has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.76.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

