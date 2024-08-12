Fifth Third Securities Inc. Takes $331,000 Position in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 29,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned 0.12% of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 26.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF alerts:

VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

MORT stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.21. The company had a trading volume of 271,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,910. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.34 and a 200 day moving average of $11.19. VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $12.56.

About VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF

The VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Mortgage REITs index, a market-cap-weighted index of mortgage REITs. MORT was launched on Aug 16, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.