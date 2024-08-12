Fifth Third Securities Inc. Trims Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. trimmed its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned about 0.10% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $3,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FHLC. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 247.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 191,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,335,000 after purchasing an additional 136,165 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $7,756,000. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,770,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,590,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,075,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,321,000 after acquiring an additional 48,012 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Price Performance

FHLC stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.46. 57,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,725. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.31. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.32 and a 1 year high of $71.62.

About Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.