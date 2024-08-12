Financial Contrast: Fellazo (OTCMKTS:FLLCU) versus Griffon (NYSE:GFF)

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) and Fellazo (OTCMKTS:FLLCU – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Griffon and Fellazo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Griffon $2.64 billion 1.12 $77.62 million $3.79 15.81 Fellazo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Griffon has higher revenue and earnings than Fellazo.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Griffon 0 0 2 1 3.33 Fellazo 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Griffon and Fellazo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Griffon currently has a consensus price target of $80.33, suggesting a potential upside of 34.07%. Given Griffon’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Griffon is more favorable than Fellazo.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.2% of Griffon shares are held by institutional investors. 16.1% of Griffon shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Griffon and Fellazo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Griffon 7.48% 90.02% 10.45% Fellazo N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Griffon beats Fellazo on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Griffon

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications. The segment also sells related products, such as garage door openers. The Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled engineered tools, including spades, hoes, cultivators, weeders, post hole diggers, scrapers, edgers and forks; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow tools comprising pushers, roof rakes, sled sleigh shovels, scoops, and ice scrapers; and pruning products, such as pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools. The segment also offers striking tools, including axes, picks, mattocks, mauls, wood splitters, sledgehammers, pry bars, and repair handles; traditional and gardening hand tools comprising hammers, screwdrivers, pliers, adjustable wrenches, handsaws, tape measures, levels, clamps, trowels, cultivators, weeders, and other hand tools; indoor and outdoor planters and lawn accessories; and garden hoses and hose reels. In addition, the segment provides home organization products, including wire and wood shelving, containers, storage cabinets, and other closet and home organization accessories; residential, industrial, and commercial fans; and cleaning products, such as brooms, brushes, squeegees, and other cleaning products. The company was formerly known as Instrument Systems Corporation and changed its name to Griffon Corporation in June 1992. Griffon Corporation was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Fellazo

Fellazo Inc. intends to focus its search for target businesses in the health food and supplement sector. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Yongkang, China.

