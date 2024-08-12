First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ) Short Interest Update

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 71.2% from the July 15th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. World Equity Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF during the second quarter worth $709,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 22.4% during the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 19,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF alerts:

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FEUZ traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.29. The stock had a trading volume of 11,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,999. First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF has a twelve month low of $34.58 and a twelve month high of $46.94. The stock has a market cap of $55.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.11.

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.2957 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (FEUZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq AlphaDex Eurozone index. The fund tracks an index of firms operating in the Eurozone, selected by growth and value factors and equal-weighted within tiers. FEUZ was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.