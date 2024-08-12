First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) Shares Purchased by Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Free Report) by 85.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,641 shares during the quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.20% of First Trust Natural Gas ETF worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,109,000. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 56,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FCG traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.01. The company had a trading volume of 155,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,434. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.14. The firm has a market cap of $395.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.65. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 1-year low of $22.42 and a 1-year high of $28.72.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

