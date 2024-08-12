Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) Short Interest Up 2,700.0% in July

Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 2,700.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 826,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Forwardly Price Performance

Shares of Forwardly stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.01. 620,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,097. Forwardly has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01.

About Forwardly

Forwardly Inc provides identity theft solutions for individuals, groups, and corporations in the United States. The company offers guidelines and tips for safeguarding personal information, and technology to remedy identity breaches. It also provides three levels of protection for threats, including credit to non credit, offline, and online.

