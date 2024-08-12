Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) Short Interest Up 2,700.0% in July

Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 2,700.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 826,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Forwardly Price Performance
Shares of Forwardly stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.01. 620,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,097. Forwardly has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01.
About Forwardly
