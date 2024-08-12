Franco-Nevada (FNV) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 13th. Analysts expect Franco-Nevada to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FNV opened at $121.11 on Monday. Franco-Nevada has a 52-week low of $102.29 and a 52-week high of $146.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.48. The firm has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.64, a PEG ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FNV has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.33.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

