Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Shares Gap Up to $23.06

Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.06, but opened at $23.67. Frontline shares last traded at $23.61, with a volume of 151,962 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on FRO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Frontline in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Frontline from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.58.

Get Frontline alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on FRO

Frontline Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.32.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $578.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.73 million. Frontline had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 23.14%. Frontline’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Frontline plc will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frontline Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.46%. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio is 86.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 2nd quarter worth $261,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Frontline by 7.7% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,932,842 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,683,000 after purchasing an additional 138,011 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Frontline by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 116,988 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Frontline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Frontline by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,840 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frontline Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.