G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Stock Rating Lowered by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright cut shares of G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

GTHX has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush cut shares of G1 Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

G1 Therapeutics Stock Performance

GTHX opened at $7.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.67 million, a P/E ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. G1 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $7.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.70.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $16.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 74.75% and a negative net margin of 36.40%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On G1 Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTHX. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease incidence of chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients treated with a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

