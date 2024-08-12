Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) CEO Gene Mack Buys 14,400 Shares

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) CEO Gene Mack acquired 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.01 per share, with a total value of $14,544.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Gain Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Gain Therapeutics stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.94. 271,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Gain Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $5.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.86.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.11). As a group, analysts forecast that Gain Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GANX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gain Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $422,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Gain Therapeutics by 154.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gain Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $66,000. 11.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gain Therapeutics

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel small molecule therapeutics to treat diseases across various therapeutic areas. Its drug discovery platform Magellan discovers novel allosteric binding sites in a disease; identifies proprietary small molecules that bind these sites to modulate protein function; and treats the underlying cause of the disease.

