Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 199,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,800,000 after acquiring an additional 7,639 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Gartner by 11.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,987,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,093,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Gartner by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 461,813 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $208,328,000 after buying an additional 10,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Gartner by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 344,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $155,478,000 after buying an additional 9,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total value of $200,241.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,959 shares in the company, valued at $893,558.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total transaction of $200,241.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,558.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 600 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.63, for a total value of $268,578.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,090,098.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,809 shares of company stock worth $17,720,941. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $507.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $521.00.

Shares of NYSE IT traded down $5.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $475.60. 187,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,827. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $454.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $455.40. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.61 and a 1-year high of $509.15. The firm has a market cap of $36.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.33.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.20. Gartner had a return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

