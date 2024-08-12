GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Price Target Cut to C$38.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Free Report) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares from C$41.50 to C$38.50 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

GDI has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$45.50 to C$44.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GDI Integrated Facility Services has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$42.25.

Shares of GDI opened at C$33.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$33.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$36.03. The stock has a market cap of C$497.48 million, a P/E ratio of 51.14 and a beta of 1.00. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 12-month low of C$30.77 and a 12-month high of C$43.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.68.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$617.40 million. GDI Integrated Facility Services had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 0.60%. As a group, research analysts predict that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 0.9526316 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the outsourced facility services industry in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Business Services Canada, Business Services USA, Technical Services, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers cleaning services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, vacuuming, carpet cleaning, washing walls and glass, shampooing rugs, removing trash and debris, and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and others.

