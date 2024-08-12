Geegoopuzzle (GGP) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $259,463.70

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Geegoopuzzle has a total market capitalization of $686.84 million and $259,463.70 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Geegoopuzzle has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One Geegoopuzzle token can currently be purchased for about $4.58 or 0.00007698 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Geegoopuzzle Token Profile

Geegoopuzzle is a token. It was first traded on July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The official website for Geegoopuzzle is www.geegoopuzzle.com. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo.

Geegoopuzzle Token Trading

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022 and operates on the EOS platform.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geegoopuzzle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geegoopuzzle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Geegoopuzzle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

