Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
Gencor Industries Trading Down 15.1 %
NASDAQ GENC traded down $3.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,749. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.43. Gencor Industries has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $24.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.22.
Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $40.68 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Gencor Industries
Gencor Industries Company Profile
Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. It offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Gencor Industries
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- How to Invest in Silver: A Beginner’s Guide
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Monday.com’s Stock Results Will Brighten Any Investor’s Week
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Must-Watch Stocks After a Bullish Goldman Sachs Recommendation
Receive News & Ratings for Gencor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gencor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.