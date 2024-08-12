Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Gencor Industries Trading Down 15.1 %

NASDAQ GENC traded down $3.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,749. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.43. Gencor Industries has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $24.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.22.

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $40.68 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Gencor Industries

Gencor Industries Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Gencor Industries by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Gencor Industries by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 58,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Gencor Industries by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Gencor Industries by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Gencor Industries by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 64,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the last quarter.

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. It offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

