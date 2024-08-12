Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Stock Position Cut by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH decreased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Union Savings Bank raised its position in Genuine Parts by 100.0% during the first quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 740.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GPC. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Genuine Parts from $183.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.14.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total transaction of $453,870.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,677.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $135.68. The company had a trading volume of 856,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,587. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.43. The stock has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $126.35 and a 1-year high of $164.45.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

