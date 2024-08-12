Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Short Interest Down 72.1% in July

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,000 shares, a decline of 72.1% from the July 15th total of 279,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 584,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 122.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. 27.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Price Performance

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.34. The company had a trading volume of 681,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,829. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -196.18 and a beta of 1.13. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a one year low of $25.39 and a one year high of $37.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.08 and a 200 day moving average of $33.89.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Announces Dividend

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -35.29%.

(Get Free Report)

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.