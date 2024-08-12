Global X Wind Energy ETF (NASDAQ:WNDY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Global X Wind Energy ETF (NASDAQ:WNDY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the July 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Global X Wind Energy ETF Trading Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ:WNDY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.27. The company had a trading volume of 866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.76. Global X Wind Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $14.55.
Global X Wind Energy ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.0315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.
Global X Wind Energy ETF Company Profile
The Global X Wind Energy ETF (WNDY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Wind Energy index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of global wind energy companies screened for UN Global Compact principles compliance. WNDY was launched on Sep 8, 2021 and is managed by Global X.
