Global X Wind Energy ETF (NASDAQ:WNDY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Global X Wind Energy ETF (NASDAQ:WNDY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the July 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Global X Wind Energy ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:WNDY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.27. The company had a trading volume of 866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.76. Global X Wind Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $14.55.

Get Global X Wind Energy ETF alerts:

Global X Wind Energy ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.0315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

Global X Wind Energy ETF Company Profile

The Global X Wind Energy ETF (WNDY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Wind Energy index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of global wind energy companies screened for UN Global Compact principles compliance. WNDY was launched on Sep 8, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Wind Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Wind Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.