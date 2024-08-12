Graham (NYSE:GHC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graham (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Graham Price Performance

Shares of GHC opened at $728.60 on Friday. Graham has a fifty-two week low of $563.39 and a fifty-two week high of $822.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $731.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $731.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Get Graham alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Anne M. Mulcahy purchased 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $745.07 per share, with a total value of $100,584.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,236.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Graham

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GHC. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graham during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Graham by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Graham during the fourth quarter worth approximately $697,000. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Graham by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 8,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Graham during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. 62.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.