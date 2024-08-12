Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Invests $684,000 in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth $25,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 726.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,491.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,611,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at $11,060,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COF. Bank of America increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.89.

Shares of COF traded down $2.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $132.12. 1,797,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,541,829. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $50.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.71. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $88.23 and a twelve month high of $153.35.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.14). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

