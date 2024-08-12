Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Invests $776,000 in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 130,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,591 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,232,000. Bennett Associates Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $11,903,000. EWA LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. EWA LLC now owns 133,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,368,000 after purchasing an additional 11,482 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 260,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,359,000 after purchasing an additional 30,961 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IEFA traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.94. 6,707,225 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.56 and its 200 day moving average is $73.01. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.