Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Invests $792,000 in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,088 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,711,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,393,264,000 after acquiring an additional 466,929 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,012,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,876,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971,774 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,146,626 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $965,049,000 after acquiring an additional 141,468 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,958,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $393,973,000 after acquiring an additional 290,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,847,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $385,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Shares of QSR traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,504,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,355. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.77 and a 52 week high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.52. The company has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.92.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.79%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QSR

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.