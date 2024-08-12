Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,484,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,750,000 after purchasing an additional 656,646 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 240.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,256,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004,964 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 10.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,679,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,854,000 after acquiring an additional 251,186 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth about $18,482,000. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 2,610,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,144,000 after purchasing an additional 129,239 shares in the last quarter. 29.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 222,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $1,463,892.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,283,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,447,713.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other QuantumScape news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 222,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $1,463,892.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,283,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,447,713.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 173,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $1,219,496.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,196,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,426,211.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,070,038 shares of company stock valued at $6,333,595. Corporate insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE QS traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,789,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,386,079. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.66 and a quick ratio of 10.38. QuantumScape Co. has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $10.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.08.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

QS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on QuantumScape from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.62.

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

