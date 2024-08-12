Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Takes $525,000 Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,041 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. USCF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sunrun by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 24,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $464,857.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 310,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,976,271.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $605,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,344,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,280,478.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 24,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $464,857.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,976,271.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 279,873 shares of company stock worth $4,171,119. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RUN stock traded down $0.56 on Monday, reaching $17.33. The company had a trading volume of 9,689,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,516,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.90 and its 200 day moving average is $13.34. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.61. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $20.68.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.88. The company had revenue of $523.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.76 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 66.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RUN. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Sunrun from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Sunrun from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.69.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

