Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 80.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 179.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 312.4% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Down 0.2 %

MSGS stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $195.79. The stock had a trading volume of 127,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,286. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.41 and a beta of 0.95. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a twelve month low of $164.79 and a twelve month high of $209.48.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

