Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Shares Gap Down to $8.24

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.24, but opened at $7.86. Gray Television shares last traded at $7.86, with a volume of 118 shares traded.

Gray Television Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.11. The company has a market capitalization of $779.22 million, a P/E ratio of -68.67 and a beta of 1.33.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -266.67%.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

