Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Downgraded to “Sell” at TD Securities

TD Securities cut shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$0.05 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$0.10.
Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) Trading Up 16.3 %
Shares of GRN stock opened at C$2.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.78. Greenlane Renewables Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$368.17 million and a P/E ratio of -102.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74.
About Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V)
