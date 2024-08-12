Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Downgraded to “Sell” at TD Securities

TD Securities cut shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$0.05 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$0.10.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) Trading Up 16.3 %

Shares of GRN stock opened at C$2.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.78. Greenlane Renewables Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$368.17 million and a P/E ratio of -102.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74.

About Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V)

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

