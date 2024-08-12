Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI) Given New $17.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $18.50 to $17.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 23.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jonestrading lowered their price target on shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Greystone Housing Impact Investors in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $14.21. 42,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,797. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $17.55. The company has a market cap of $330.94 million, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.56. The company has a current ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $21.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.57 million. Greystone Housing Impact Investors had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 45.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Greystone Housing Impact Investors will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Greystone Housing Impact Investors by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 102,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the 4th quarter worth $701,000. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in Greystone Housing Impact Investors by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 22,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Greystone Housing Impact Investors by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the first quarter valued at about $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily, student, and senior citizen housing; skilled nursing properties; and commercial properties in the United States.

