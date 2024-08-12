Grok (GROK) Price Down 7.2% Over Last Week

Grok (GROK) traded down 16.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One Grok token can now be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Grok has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. Grok has a market cap of $28.81 million and approximately $10.88 million worth of Grok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Grok Token Profile

Grok’s total supply is 6,596,446,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,320,723,100 tokens. The official website for Grok is www.grokcoin.meme. Grok’s official Twitter account is @grok_project.

Buying and Selling Grok

According to CryptoCompare, “Grok (GROK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Grok has a current supply of 6,596,446,798.545914 with 6,320,722,798.545914 in circulation. The last known price of Grok is 0.00523707 USD and is up 9.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $10,349,309.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.grokcoin.meme/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grok should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grok using one of the exchanges listed above.

