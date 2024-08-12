GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Peoples Bank KS

Peoples Bank KS decreased its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,635 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in GSK were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GSK. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in GSK during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GSK in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,633 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GSK during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

GSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup upgraded GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

NYSE GSK traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.32. 2,605,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,603,749. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $83.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.64. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $33.67 and a 52-week high of $45.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.3843 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.71%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

