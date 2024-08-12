GXChain (GXC) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $4,079.24

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000602 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a total market cap of $26.87 million and $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “## What is GXChain (GXC)?GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

