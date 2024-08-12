Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Director Sells $50,525.94 in Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 4,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $50,525.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,367,743 shares in the company, valued at $58,025,301.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Hagerty Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of HGTY stock opened at $10.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.67 and a beta of 0.80. Hagerty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.40.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have issued reports on HGTY. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Hagerty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hagerty from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HGTY. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hagerty during the 1st quarter worth about $3,473,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 103,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 26,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,028,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,559,000 after acquiring an additional 21,331 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hagerty during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Hagerty during the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. 20.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hagerty Company Profile
Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hagerty
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Why Wall Street Analysts Raised Price Targets for Suncor Stock
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Is Super Micro Computer a Buy After Shares Sink 20% on Earnings?
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
Receive News & Ratings for Hagerty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hagerty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.