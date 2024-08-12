Head to Head Review: C3is (NASDAQ:CISS) versus Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK)

C3is (NASDAQ:CISS – Get Free Report) and Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.5% of C3is shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.9% of Star Bulk Carriers shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Star Bulk Carriers shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for C3is and Star Bulk Carriers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score C3is 0 0 0 0 N/A Star Bulk Carriers 0 0 2 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Star Bulk Carriers has a consensus price target of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.83%. Given Star Bulk Carriers’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Star Bulk Carriers is more favorable than C3is.

This table compares C3is and Star Bulk Carriers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio C3is $36.90 million 0.01 $9.29 million $30.11 0.04 Star Bulk Carriers $984.62 million 1.79 $173.56 million $2.22 9.45

Star Bulk Carriers has higher revenue and earnings than C3is. C3is is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Star Bulk Carriers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

C3is has a beta of 2.89, indicating that its share price is 189% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Star Bulk Carriers has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares C3is and Star Bulk Carriers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C3is 32.12% 22.99% 14.33% Star Bulk Carriers 20.57% 12.19% 6.98%

Summary

Star Bulk Carriers beats C3is on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About C3is

C3is Inc. offers international seaborne transportation services. It provides its services to dry bulk charterers, including national and private industrial users, commodity producers and traders, oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders and producers. The company owns and operates a fleet of two drybulk carriers, which transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers, and one Aframax crude oil tanker that transports crude oil. C3is Inc. was founded in 2021 and is based in Athens, Greece.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Marousi, Greece.

