Head to Head Review: IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) versus Aptorum Group (NASDAQ:APM)

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) and Aptorum Group (NASDAQ:APM – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares IDEAYA Biosciences and Aptorum Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEAYA Biosciences -483.05% -20.09% -19.30% Aptorum Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.3% of IDEAYA Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of Aptorum Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of IDEAYA Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 64.0% of Aptorum Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDEAYA Biosciences $11.96 million 239.76 -$112.96 million ($2.01) -18.85 Aptorum Group $431,378.00 32.43 -$2.83 million N/A N/A

This table compares IDEAYA Biosciences and Aptorum Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Aptorum Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than IDEAYA Biosciences.

Risk and Volatility

IDEAYA Biosciences has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aptorum Group has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for IDEAYA Biosciences and Aptorum Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDEAYA Biosciences 0 0 12 1 3.08 Aptorum Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

IDEAYA Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $55.90, suggesting a potential upside of 47.53%. Given IDEAYA Biosciences’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe IDEAYA Biosciences is more favorable than Aptorum Group.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc., a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability. It offers preclinical research programs focused on pharmacological inhibition; DECIPHER dual CRISPR library for synthetic lethality target and biomarker discovery; and INQUIRE chemical library and HARMONY machine-learning engines to enhance its drug discovery platform. The company has strategic alliances with GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer Inc., Novartis International Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Amgen Inc., Gilead Sciences, Inc., Cancer Research UK, and the University of Manchester. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Aptorum Group

Aptorum Group Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. The company operates in the Therapeutics and Non-Therapeutics segments. Its pipeline products include SACT- 1 for neuroblastoma and other cancer types; SACT-COV19 for the treatment of coronavirus disease; ALS-4 to treat bacterial infections caused by staphylococcus aureus, including MRSA; and ALS-1 to treat viral infections caused by influenza virus A. The company is also developing ALS-2/3 for the treatment of gram+ve bacterial infections; RPIDD, a pathogen molecular diagnostic; NativusWell DOI (NLS-2), a dietary supplement; NLS-1 for the treatment of endometriosis; DLS-1+2 to treat NSCLC with mutation; DLS-3, an autoimmune small molecule; and CLS-1 for the treatment of obesity. Its pipeline products enable the discovery of new therapeutics assets, such as systematic screening of existing approved drug molecules, and microbiome-based research platforms for treatment of metabolic diseases. The company also focuses on therapeutic and diagnostic projects in neurology, gastroenterology, metabolic disorders, women's health, and other disease areas. In addition, it operates a medical clinic. The company was formerly known as APTUS Holdings Limited and changed its name to Aptorum Group Limited in October 2017. Aptorum Group Limited was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Aptorum Group Limited is a subsidiary of Jurchen Investment Corporation.

