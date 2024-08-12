Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,100 shares, a growth of 616.8% from the July 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Healthcare Triangle Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of Healthcare Triangle stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $0.50. 39,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,468. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Healthcare Triangle has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $5.36. The company has a market cap of $2.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.87.

Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. Healthcare Triangle had a negative net margin of 39.76% and a negative return on equity of 307.58%. The company had revenue of $4.11 million for the quarter.

Healthcare Triangle, Inc, a healthcare information technology company, focuses on developing solutions in the sectors of cloud services, data science, and professional and managed services for the electronic health record, and healthcare and life sciences industry. It provides a suite of software, solutions, platforms, and services that enables healthcare and pharma organizations to deliver personalized healthcare, precision medicine, advances in drug discovery, development and efficacy, collaborative research and development, respond to evidence, and accelerate their digital transformation.

