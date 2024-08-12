Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) Short Interest Up 852.1% in July

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 115,200 shares, an increase of 852.1% from the July 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Hepion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $0.60 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 32,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,760. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.58. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.85.
Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hepion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug therapy treatment for chronic liver diseases in the United States. It develops Rencofilstat, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed Phase 2a clinical trials to target multiple pathologic pathways involved in the progression of liver disease; and is in phase 2 clinical development for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as preclinical studies of Rencofilstat shows reduction in liver fibrosis, liver inflammation, liver tumor burden, and titers of HBV, HCV, HDV, and HIV-1, and has demonstrated antiviral activities for hepatitis B, C, and D viruses through several mechanisms.
