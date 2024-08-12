Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) Short Interest Up 852.1% in July

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 115,200 shares, an increase of 852.1% from the July 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $0.60 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 32,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,760. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.58. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.85.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HEPA Free Report ) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 418,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,393 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned 9.63% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug therapy treatment for chronic liver diseases in the United States. It develops Rencofilstat, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed Phase 2a clinical trials to target multiple pathologic pathways involved in the progression of liver disease; and is in phase 2 clinical development for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as preclinical studies of Rencofilstat shows reduction in liver fibrosis, liver inflammation, liver tumor burden, and titers of HBV, HCV, HDV, and HIV-1, and has demonstrated antiviral activities for hepatitis B, C, and D viruses through several mechanisms.

