Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Shares Gap Down to $35.99

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.99, but opened at $34.75. Hillenbrand shares last traded at $34.39, with a volume of 33,641 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on HI. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hillenbrand presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Hillenbrand Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.02.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $786.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.16 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hillenbrand

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 2.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hillenbrand by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 51,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 15.0% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Hillenbrand by 1.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Featured Articles

