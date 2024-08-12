Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Hilltop from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stephens upped their price objective on Hilltop from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Hilltop Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HTH traded down $0.40 on Monday, hitting $30.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,103. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.12. Hilltop has a 12 month low of $26.78 and a 12 month high of $35.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.96.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. Hilltop had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Hilltop’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hilltop will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 3,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $112,940.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilltop

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the second quarter worth $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hilltop during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Hilltop by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Hilltop during the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. 57.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

