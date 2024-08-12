Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:BEEZ) Short Interest Up 433.3% in July

Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:BEEZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 433.3% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance
BEEZ stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.91. 332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,350. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.80. Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.68 and a 52-week high of $31.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 million, a PE ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 0.95.
About Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- How to Invest in Silver: A Beginner’s Guide
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Monday.com’s Stock Results Will Brighten Any Investor’s Week
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- 3 Must-Watch Stocks After a Bullish Goldman Sachs Recommendation
Receive News & Ratings for Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.