Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:BEEZ) Short Interest Up 433.3% in July

Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:BEEZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 433.3% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

BEEZ stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.91. 332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,350. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.80. Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.68 and a 52-week high of $31.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 million, a PE ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

About Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF (BEEZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks capital appreciation by investing in a narrow basket of 25-30 large- and mid-cap US stocks perceived to be demonstrating responsible growth. BEEZ was launched on Nov 6, 2023 and is issued by Honeytree.

Receive News & Ratings for Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.