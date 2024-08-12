Horizen Price Hits $8.59 (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 12th. Horizen has a total market cap of $131.59 million and $9.49 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.59 or 0.00014599 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.00 or 0.00071345 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00038187 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000282 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000111 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,313,256 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

