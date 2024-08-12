Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Shares Gap Down to $11.97

Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.97, but opened at $11.67. Hut 8 shares last traded at $11.43, with a volume of 347,169 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HUT. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Hut 8 from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Hut 8 from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Hut 8 from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.08.

Hut 8 Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $51.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that Hut 8 Corp. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Shenif Visram sold 20,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total value of $270,797.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,171.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUT. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Hut 8 during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 280.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its position in Hut 8 by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 12,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Hut 8 in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. 31.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hut 8

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

