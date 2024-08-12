HUYA (HUYA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. HUYA had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $208.31 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect HUYA to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HUYA opened at $4.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.70 and a beta of 0.56. HUYA has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $6.84.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HUYA. Morgan Stanley raised HUYA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HUYA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

