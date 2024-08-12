Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Short Interest Down 96.4% in July

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 96.4% from the July 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Hysan Development Trading Up 1.5 %
OTCMKTS:HYSNY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.75. 2,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,344. Hysan Development has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $4.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.15.
Hysan Development Company Profile
