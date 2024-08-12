i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) PT Lowered to $28.00

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Raymond James from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 28.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on IIIV. Stephens raised their target price on i3 Verticals from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on i3 Verticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on i3 Verticals from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Shares of NASDAQ IIIV traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.76. The company had a trading volume of 85,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,535. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.53. i3 Verticals has a 12-month low of $17.54 and a 12-month high of $25.51. The company has a market capitalization of $728.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,166.00 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $94.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.27 million. i3 Verticals had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 8.91%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that i3 Verticals will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,047,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,186,000 after purchasing an additional 26,670 shares in the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 47,500 shares during the period. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC bought a new position in i3 Verticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $741,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals in the first quarter worth about $3,461,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in i3 Verticals by 147.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 245,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 146,222 shares during the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

