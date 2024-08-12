iA Financial (TSE:IAG) PT Raised to C$110.00 at Scotiabank

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on IAG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on iA Financial from C$101.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on iA Financial from C$110.00 to C$114.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cormark boosted their target price on iA Financial from C$103.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. CIBC raised iA Financial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from C$97.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on iA Financial from C$101.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$94.06.

iA Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:IAG opened at C$99.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.29, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 6.92. iA Financial has a one year low of C$77.61 and a one year high of C$99.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$88.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$87.83.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.38 by C$0.06. iA Financial had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of C$1.60 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that iA Financial will post 10.6511628 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iA Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.91%.

Insider Transactions at iA Financial

In related news, Director Denis Ricard sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$92.00, for a total value of C$496,800.00. In other iA Financial news, Director Denis Ricard sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$92.00, for a total value of C$496,800.00. Also, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.42, for a total value of C$91,420.00. Insiders have sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock worth $2,850,331 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

iA Financial Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

