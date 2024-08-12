IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) is Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories makes up 2.8% of Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,476,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,576,476,000 after acquiring an additional 98,387 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,405,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,303,000 after purchasing an additional 28,475 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,022,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,648,000 after buying an additional 11,351 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $512,190,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 476,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,647,000 after buying an additional 14,264 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total value of $108,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IDXX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.88.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $482.84. 354,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,655. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $372.50 and a twelve month high of $583.39. The company has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a PE ratio of 46.74, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $485.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $512.89.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.44). IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 63.66% and a net margin of 23.26%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

