Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Receives $94.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.80.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IMO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Imperial Oil from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Imperial Oil
Imperial Oil Stock Up 1.0 %
NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $72.35 on Wednesday. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of $52.97 and a 52 week high of $74.58. The stock has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Imperial Oil Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.4336 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.
About Imperial Oil
Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Imperial Oil
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Why Wall Street Analysts Raised Price Targets for Suncor Stock
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Is Super Micro Computer a Buy After Shares Sink 20% on Earnings?
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.