Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Receives $94.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.80.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IMO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Imperial Oil from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 84.0% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 493 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 938.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 810 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $72.35 on Wednesday. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of $52.97 and a 52 week high of $74.58. The stock has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.4336 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

